Mission San Jose

Colorful Colonial

The largest of the five missions in San Antonio, the Mission San José y San Miguel de Aguayo, was established in 1720 and completed by 1782. Constructed of limestone and brightly hued stucco, the mission church was part of a complex that included a granary and mill—both of which survive—and fields for cultivation and livestock. A 2011, $2.2 million, historically informed renovation restored the sanctuary’s palette of colors, polychrome plasterwork, an altar retablo of saints, and a celebrated rose window. Beyond its decoration and size, the interior possesses an austere restraint that creates a certain timeless quality. The San José mission, like the others except for the Alamo, is an active Catholic parish.