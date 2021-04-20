Where are you going?
Miami Critical Mass

1800 Biscayne Blvd Unit #110, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Website
| +1 305-358-7004
More info

Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

Hit the Streets Miami Style

Critical Mass is a cycling event for the Miami community, usually held on the last Friday of every month, where bicyclists, skateboarders, in-line skaters, roller skaters, and other self-propelled commuters ride around the streets of the city in a large group. The event usually draws between 1,000 and 2,000 participants. You’ll see views of downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay, Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Coral Gables. As you pass through residential neighborhoods like Little Havana, business owners will gather outside to cheer everyone on and offer beverages. There is no sign-up process, and beginners are encouraged to attend. See a local bike shop for rentals.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

