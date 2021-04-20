Miami Critical Mass

Hit the Streets Miami Style
Critical Mass is a cycling event for the Miami community, usually held on the last Friday of every month, where bicyclists, skateboarders, in-line skaters, roller skaters, and other self-propelled commuters ride around the streets of the city in a large group. The event usually draws between 1,000 and 2,000 participants. You’ll see views of downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay, Brickell, Key Biscayne, and Coral Gables. As you pass through residential neighborhoods like Little Havana, business owners will gather outside to cheer everyone on and offer beverages. There is no sign-up process, and beginners are encouraged to attend. See a local bike shop for rentals.