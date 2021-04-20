Mercado de San Miguel

Madrid is overwhelming!

Honestly I had a bad first impression of Madrid. There are so many people everywhere! She brought me around though and I'll tell you how.



We landed by train in from Pamplona (that ride is lovely by the way!)

We did a tapas tour and lord did we eat! Be prepared to have aching feet and full bellies. Retiro park was a nice getaway from the chaos. I was tempted to jump on a little boat in the pond. My favorite highlight of Madrid though was the San Miguel market. Definitely go hungry, I liked it better than La Boqueria in BCN.



We tried the churros/chocolate at San Gines. Yes good! There's what looks like a giant churro (different batter), good also! I forget the name but if you just tell the lady "el churro mas grande" she'll understand.



We of course ate at Botin. Fair warning, share the starter AND the main. The lamb and suckling pig were delicious but it was too much food and we couldn't eat it all. We'd long since learned that you're expected to eat everything you order in Spain. They're not mean about it but it's very confusing (and maybe slightly insulting to them) if you don't.



To get out of city center we ate at Via Velez. We did the half portions and it was a wonderful meal.



We were only in Madrid a short while, I'm sure we missed a lot!



NOTE: Buy the 2 day pass (in our case) for mass transit at a metro kiosk. It's worth it. Also, the tap water is delicious and served everywhere, don't pay for the bottle. Just ask for "agua del grifo"