The Best Place for a Napolitana in Madrid

As one of the most bustling bakeries in Madrid, the window displays of La Mallorquina can tempt anyone passing by. If you had to pick just one item make it the bakery's signature napolitanas. Available in both crema and chocolate varieties, this is a must-try especially if you are lucky to get one warm out of the oven. Enjoy your pastry standing at the bar with un café solo or find a table in the quieter room upstairs with views overlooking Puerta del Sol.

