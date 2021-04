La Mallorquina

A Traditional Taste of Spain

What could be more enchanting than sitting over the Puerta de Sol in the heart of Madrid ? Why, enjoying the view with a pastry and cafe con leche in hand, of course.Let Mallorquina’s hustle and bustle of the downstairs leave you feeling like a local, sipping caffeine at the bar, but for a quiet moment of indulgence take the spiral staircase up to the dining room and enjoy the view and white linens for only a few cents more.Rumor is, they serve the best napolitana chocolate in Madrid, but you’ll have to try it for yourself to be sure.