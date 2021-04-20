La Mallorquina
2 Calle Mayor
| +34 915 21 12 01
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 9:15pm
A Traditional Taste of SpainWhat could be more enchanting than sitting over the Puerta de Sol in the heart of Madrid? Why, enjoying the view with a pastry and cafe con leche in hand, of course.
Let Mallorquina’s hustle and bustle of the downstairs leave you feeling like a local, sipping caffeine at the bar, but for a quiet moment of indulgence take the spiral staircase up to the dining room and enjoy the view and white linens for only a few cents more.
Rumor is, they serve the best napolitana chocolate in Madrid, but you’ll have to try it for yourself to be sure.
almost 7 years ago
The Best Place for a Napolitana in Madrid
As one of the most bustling bakeries in Madrid, the window displays of La Mallorquina can tempt anyone passing by. If you had to pick just one item make it the bakery's signature napolitanas. Available in both crema and chocolate varieties, this is a must-try especially if you are lucky to get one warm out of the oven. Enjoy your pastry standing at the bar with un café solo or find a table in the quieter room upstairs with views overlooking Puerta del Sol.