Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Mallorquina

2 Calle Mayor
Website
| +34 915 21 12 01
A Traditional Taste of Spain Madrid Spain
The Best Place for a Napolitana in Madrid Madrid Spain
A Traditional Taste of Spain Madrid Spain
The Best Place for a Napolitana in Madrid Madrid Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 9:15pm

A Traditional Taste of Spain

What could be more enchanting than sitting over the Puerta de Sol in the heart of Madrid? Why, enjoying the view with a pastry and cafe con leche in hand, of course.

Let Mallorquina’s hustle and bustle of the downstairs leave you feeling like a local, sipping caffeine at the bar, but for a quiet moment of indulgence take the spiral staircase up to the dining room and enjoy the view and white linens for only a few cents more.

Rumor is, they serve the best napolitana chocolate in Madrid, but you’ll have to try it for yourself to be sure.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jessica Infantino Trumble
almost 7 years ago

The Best Place for a Napolitana in Madrid

As one of the most bustling bakeries in Madrid, the window displays of La Mallorquina can tempt anyone passing by. If you had to pick just one item make it the bakery's signature napolitanas. Available in both crema and chocolate varieties, this is a must-try especially if you are lucky to get one warm out of the oven. Enjoy your pastry standing at the bar with un café solo or find a table in the quieter room upstairs with views overlooking Puerta del Sol.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points