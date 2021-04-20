Where are you going?
Museo Nacional del Prado

Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 913 30 28 00
One of the World's Best Museums Madrid Spain

More info

Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm

One of the World's Best Museums

Madrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is no charge, rather than attempting to see the entire collection in one visit.

If you only have time for one trip to the museum, stop by the gift shop to pick up a mini guide, which serves as cheat cheat to the museum's highlights.

Photo by vanOrt/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

