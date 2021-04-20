Museo Nacional del Prado
Paseo del Prado, s/n, 28014 Madrid, Spain
| +34 913 30 28 00
Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
One of the World's Best MuseumsMadrid's Prado Museum, home to Goya, Velazquez, Murillo, El Greco, and numerous other greats, has so much to see that just one visit isn't enough! If you have a few days in Madrid, drop into the museum in the afternoons (after 5pm) when there is no charge, rather than attempting to see the entire collection in one visit.
If you only have time for one trip to the museum, stop by the gift shop to pick up a mini guide, which serves as cheat cheat to the museum's highlights.
Photo by vanOrt/Flickr.