Zalacaín

4 Calle de Álvarez de Baena
| +34 915 61 48 40
Dinner at Classic Madrileño Spot Madrid Spain

Mon - Fri 1:15pm - 11:30pm
Sat 9pm - 11:30pm

One of the most traditional restaurants in Madrid with lovely, attentive waitstaff, and ambiance that is reminiscent of old Madrid. Heavy curtains pulled to the side reveal massive oil paintings next to ornate gold carved light posts which stud the walls.

The menu fluctuates with the season and local offerings, but some standards always remain: their most popular being cochinillo (roast suckling pig) and the lamb.

When I last visited, I had the broken eggs as an appetizer and they were the best of my life.
But, what stole the show was the sommelier who navigated us through the wine list (over 1000 labels) from Verdejo to Vermouth and back again.
Dress your best, it’s not unusual to mingle with the highest of Madrid’s society here!

Image courtesy of Zalacain.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

