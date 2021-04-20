Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casino de Madrid

15 Calle de Alcalá
Website
| +34 915 21 87 00
Lunch at Private Club in Downtown Madrid Madrid Spain

Lunch at Private Club in Downtown Madrid

I just love going to The Casino, every time I walk through the doors, I can’t help but feel that I am a character in Alice in Wonderland’s tea party, except I’m not.

I am in a private rooftop club in downtown Madrid, and that’s even more outstanding.

The Club began in 1836 with a group of romantic, liberal friends seeking to create their own haven. Now they open the doors to the public to enjoy an exceptional dining venue and ambiance.

The tasting menu is 15 courses and will take you on a gastronomical journey that you will never forget.

The wine menu is more of a book, and the service is so on point it makes you wonder if they are reading your mind.

At this "Casino", everyone hits the jackpot!



Photo by PromoMadrid/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points