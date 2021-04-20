Casino de Madrid
15 Calle de Alcalá
| +34 915 21 87 00
Lunch at Private Club in Downtown MadridI just love going to The Casino, every time I walk through the doors, I can’t help but feel that I am a character in Alice in Wonderland’s tea party, except I’m not.
I am in a private rooftop club in downtown Madrid, and that’s even more outstanding.
The Club began in 1836 with a group of romantic, liberal friends seeking to create their own haven. Now they open the doors to the public to enjoy an exceptional dining venue and ambiance.
The tasting menu is 15 courses and will take you on a gastronomical journey that you will never forget.
The wine menu is more of a book, and the service is so on point it makes you wonder if they are reading your mind.
At this "Casino", everyone hits the jackpot!
Photo by PromoMadrid/Flickr.