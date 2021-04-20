Parque del Oeste
Paseo de Moret, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
| +34 914 29 49 51
Sunset SpotParque de Oueste is a shady park toward the north of the city. The park is known for its rose gardens, as well as being home to the Temple of Debod, a gift for the Egyptian state in 1968. The overlook of the park offers beautiful views of the Royal Palace and the larger Casa Del Campo. It's an ideal spot to split a bottle of wine with friends and watch the sunset after a long day of exploring Madrid.
Parque del Oeste: Crowd-Free Green Space in Madrid
“Not as crowded as other city parks, Parque del Oeste has a beautiful rose garden and cafés where you can stop for ice cream. I’ve been coming here since I was 15. Now I bring my daughter for picnics.”—Alberto Fernández
An Egyptian Temple Overlooking Madrid
Perched high on a hill in Parque del Oeste is a true Egyptian temple given to Spain as the Aswan High Damn was about to swallow it up. Now it sits in a perfect park overlooking the hills of Madrid and the Royal Palace. Go at night when it and the Palace are both lit up. Now I understand why my Spanish class spent so much time learning to pronounce "eee-hip-sho"... Also, there's a chairlift contraption that takes you further into the parque, which is 2-3 times the size of Madrid itself and is right there.
The Egyptian Temple
Visit for one of the most unique experiences in Madrid. Not only does it afford amazing views of the palace and cathedral -- the Egyptian Temple is amazing in its own right.
Ancient Egyptian Temple Moves to Madrid
Stone by stone, second-century BC Debod Temple was reconstructed in Spain in an effort, called to action by UNESCO, to save its demise when the site was threatened by the construction of the Great Dam of Aswan. As a sign of gratitude for the help provided by Spain in saving the temples of Abu Simbel, the Egyptian state donated the Temple of Debod to Spain in 1968. The temple is not exactly in the city center, so you’ll have to make the effort to get there. Little known: This is the spot for sunsets, and it’s gorgeously lit at night. But if you want to see the inside, be sure to check opening hours, which change seasonally, and of course, are closed for siesta.