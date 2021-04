Parque del Oeste

Stone by stone, second-century BC Debod Temple was reconstructed in Spain in an effort, called to action by UNESCO, to save its demise when the site was threatened by the construction of the Great Dam of Aswan. As a sign of gratitude for the help provided by Spain in saving the temples of Abu Simbel, the Egyptian state donated the Temple of Debod to Spain in 1968. The temple is not exactly in the city center, so you’ll have to make the effort to get there. Little known: This is the spot for sunsets, and it’s gorgeously lit at night. But if you want to see the inside, be sure to check opening hours, which change seasonally, and of course, are closed for siesta.