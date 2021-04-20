Where are you going?
DiverXO

NH Eurobuilding, Calle de Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 915 70 07 66
Fanciful Food, Three Michelin Stars, No Silverware Madrid Spain

Wed - Sat 1:30pm - 7pm, 8:30pm - 2am

Fanciful Food, Three Michelin Stars, No Silverware

Madrid born and bred, DiverXO's owner David Muñoz, has taken the food scene by storm. His schooling in Asian cuisine melds with his Spanish roots and has given birth to fusion food from the artist’s soul. It's not uncommon to see smoked sardines lay next to young coconut on the same platter, bringing two culinary worlds together. Each dining experience starts with a letter of intention, a poem of sorts, from Muñoz stating his intention behind preparation of your meal -- and then you eat the menu itself as a fanciful starter! It’s best to get a reservation ASAP, with three Michelin stars, DiverXO is almost always booked! 
Brandy Bell

