El Club Allard
Calle Ferraz, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
| +34 915 59 09 39
An Edible Journey Unlike Any OtherThe only bad thing about Club Allard is that you could walk right by it without noticing.
This clandestine restaurant is not one of the flashiest from the outside, but prepare to be blown away before the end of the night.
Everything about the restaurant is wrapped up in the details, and they are surprises best left for you to experience yourself.
Trust me, if you’re only going to splash out for one place in Madrid, make it El Club Allard.
Not to be too cryptic, but you also must visit the restroom before leaving... Lastly, enjoy!
Image courtesy of Club Allard.