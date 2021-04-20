Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

El Club Allard

Calle Ferraz, 2, 28008 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 915 59 09 39
An Edible Journey Unlike Any Other Madrid Spain

An Edible Journey Unlike Any Other

The only bad thing about Club Allard is that you could walk right by it without noticing.

This clandestine restaurant is not one of the flashiest from the outside, but prepare to be blown away before the end of the night.

Everything about the restaurant is wrapped up in the details, and they are surprises best left for you to experience yourself.

Trust me, if you’re only going to splash out for one place in Madrid, make it El Club Allard.

Not to be too cryptic, but you also must visit the restroom before leaving... Lastly, enjoy!


Image courtesy of Club Allard.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points