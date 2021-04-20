Where are you going?
Adhoc Flores

Calle del León, 11, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 680 73 28 92
A Florist Meets Fashionista Madrid Spain

Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm

A Florist Meets Fashionista

Ad Hoc blends fashion and flowers seamlessly.

When I entered the shop, intrigued by the stack of suitcases propping open the front door, I was greeted by the smile of Clara, the owner, who acknowledged me with an "hola" but did nothing to pressure my shopping experience.

Vintage, hand made, one of a kind clothing items made by Clara hang on metal wire against a teal wall with half the paint purposefully etched off.

Thistles bloom in a tall metal vase, and the entire shop smells exactly like a clean Spring morning.

As I was admiring the perfume collection, Clara got up from the desk and asked me to watch the shop for a moment while she went to grab her lunch. She came back a few minutes later laughing "That's like the typical Spanish, isn't it?!".
Yes, yes it is, Clara!

Visit Ad Hoc and see for yourself what typical Spanish looks like. A truly great experience.

Image courtesy of Adhoc.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

