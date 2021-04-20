Adhoc Flores
Calle del León, 11, 28014 Madrid, Spain
| +34 680 73 28 92
More info
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm
A Florist Meets FashionistaAd Hoc blends fashion and flowers seamlessly.
When I entered the shop, intrigued by the stack of suitcases propping open the front door, I was greeted by the smile of Clara, the owner, who acknowledged me with an "hola" but did nothing to pressure my shopping experience.
Vintage, hand made, one of a kind clothing items made by Clara hang on metal wire against a teal wall with half the paint purposefully etched off.
Thistles bloom in a tall metal vase, and the entire shop smells exactly like a clean Spring morning.
As I was admiring the perfume collection, Clara got up from the desk and asked me to watch the shop for a moment while she went to grab her lunch. She came back a few minutes later laughing "That's like the typical Spanish, isn't it?!".
Yes, yes it is, Clara!
Visit Ad Hoc and see for yourself what typical Spanish looks like. A truly great experience.
Image courtesy of Adhoc.