Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museo del Jamón

72 Calle Gran Vía
Website
| +34 915 41 20 23
Local Watering Hole Madrid Spain

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 12am
Fri, Sat 9am - 1am

Local Watering Hole

The Museum of Ham, Museo del Jamon has a hold on the heart of Madrid.

The excellent prices, large spaces, and convenient hours of operation mean that the Museo is nearly always packed after working hours.

Feel like a local, and push your way to the bar to order a caña (small beer) and tapa.

While the chain’s food is nothing out of the ordinary, it’s the feeling of being one with the locals that makes a visit to the museum fun.



Image courtesy of Museo del Jamon.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points