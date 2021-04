Museo del Jamón

Local Watering Hole

The Museum of Ham, Museo del Jamon has a hold on the heart of Madrid The excellent prices, large spaces, and convenient hours of operation mean that the Museo is nearly always packed after working hours.Feel like a local, and push your way to the bar to order a caña (small beer) and tapa.While the chain’s food is nothing out of the ordinary, it’s the feeling of being one with the locals that makes a visit to the museum fun.Image courtesy of Museo del Jamon.