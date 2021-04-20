Where are you going?
Casa De Diego

Puerta del Sol, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
| +34 915 22 66 43
Umbrellas and Fans of Kings and Queens Madrid Spain

Mon - Sat 9:30am - 8pm

Umbrellas and Fans of Kings and Queens

What is more romantic than an intricate and well-used Spanish fan? Fans are a highly personal item, and like perfume, one should only use the best they can find (or so my mother always said). For the royal minded there is only one choice, Casa de Diego. Founded in 1858, this a business steeped in international approval, and the generations have been privileged to create masterpiece shawls, umbrellas, and of course fans for royal families all over the world.

Proudly facing the Puerta del Sol is the window display of fans, giving only a glimmer into the magic on the other side of the doors. Right outside is the hustle and bustle of city center, but inside the shop you are transported to a haven of beauty. Take home a piece of Spanish tradition with you, and smile every time you fan yourself, remembering Madrid.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

