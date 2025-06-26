Should You Ditch Your Passport and Real ID Thanks to Apple’s New Digital ID?

You’ve hauled your bag to airport security and gotten rid of all liquids—only to realize you left your passport or Real ID at home. The panic that could set in at this moment may soon be a thing of the past for Apple users.

The tech giant announced on June 10 that iPhones and Apple Watches will be able to store a virtual copy of passports and IDs, so travelers can breeze through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints with just a flash of a screen.

Apple previously launched a Digital ID program in March 2022, but that version worked only for driver’s licenses and Real IDs. Now the tool can also store passports, using the same real-time identity verification. The new technology will be available in fall 2025 as part of iOS 26, according to an Apple news release.

But don’t toss your actual passport just yet. Apple’s new Digital ID works only for domestic travel and will be accepted “at select TSA checkpoints,” says a TSA spokesperson. “We don’t have CAT-2 machines at all of our airports yet, so not every airport has the ability to read Digital IDs.” CAT (Credential Authentication Technology) is the tool that allows a TSA agent to scan a traveler’s photo ID to automatically verify their identity. But even at airports equipped with CAT-2 machines, there’s always a chance they could be offline—and if you’re without backup ID, your trip could stall before it starts. TSA tells Afar that travelers should still keep the physical documents on hand regardless of the new technology.

In any case, you’ll still need a passport for international flights. In its rollout announcement, Apple said, “Digital ID is not a replacement for a physical passport, and cannot be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport.”

When it comes to domestic flights, “Even if you don’t have a state-issued Real ID, you can use your [passport uploaded to your] iPhone or Apple Watch for Real ID–compliant screening,” the TSA spokesperson confirms.

Apple’s digital passport and ID work at over 250 TSA checkpoints in the USA, including major airports like San Francisco and Los Angeles. In most states, you’ll need at least an iPhone 8 running iOS 16.5 or newer to add your ID to Apple Wallet. But in California, the bar’s a bit higher: You’ll need an iPhone XS or later with iOS 17.5. And if you’re in Puerto Rico? Make that an iPhone XS with iOS 18.1 or above. Translation: time for a software update—or maybe even a hardware one.

The new development will allow Apple Wallet to compete more effectively with Google Wallet, which recently announced support for both U.S. and U.K. passports. Google Wallet allows U.S. residents to use digital passports at TSA checkpoints for domestic flights, according to Google. Although the same technology will not be accepted at airports in the United Kingdom, U.K. residents can use Google’s digital passport feature to confirm identity for things like travel on the National Rail.

Eager to try Apple’s Digital ID? A beta version drops in July, giving iPhone users a sneak peek before the full rollout. But until it’s everywhere (and accepted for everything), don’t stray too far from that trusty little blue book.