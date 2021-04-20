Toma Café
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
| +34 917 04 93 44
Photo courtesy of Toma Cafe
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm
Best Cup of Coffee in MadridThough toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade pastries, cookies, and cakes are available, with some gluten-free options. The current consensus around town is that Toma Café has the best staff, bean sourcing, and know-how on pulling a proper shot. Best coffee in a city of coffee drinkers is a mighty statement, but I'll stand behind it.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Toma Café. Madrid
This place looks like your typical hipster café located [to no surprise] on C/ la Palma, in the heart of Malasaña…but I would vouch for this place any day of the week. Yes, they put adorable shapes in the foam of your coffee and have visually enticing sweets set out on a vintage table they probably picked out of someone’s trash. But, I swear, there is something in that coffee that makes me want to take it down like a shot of tequila [not recommended]…and the cookies, the cookies are SO GOOD.