Toma Café

Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 917 04 93 44
Sat, Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 8pm

Best Cup of Coffee in Madrid

Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade pastries, cookies, and cakes are available, with some gluten-free options. The current consensus around town is that Toma Café has the best staff, bean sourcing, and know-how on pulling a proper shot. Best coffee in a city of coffee drinkers is a mighty statement, but I'll stand behind it.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

Marcela Navarro
almost 7 years ago

Toma Café. Madrid

This place looks like your typical hipster café located [to no surprise] on C/ la Palma, in the heart of Malasaña…but I would vouch for this place any day of the week. Yes, they put adorable shapes in the foam of your coffee and have visually enticing sweets set out on a vintage table they probably picked out of someone’s trash. But, I swear, there is something in that coffee that makes me want to take it down like a shot of tequila [not recommended]…and the cookies, the cookies are SO GOOD.

