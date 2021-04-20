Toma Café. Madrid

This place looks like your typical hipster café located [to no surprise] on C/ la Palma, in the heart of Malasaña…but I would vouch for this place any day of the week. Yes, they put adorable shapes in the foam of your coffee and have visually enticing sweets set out on a vintage table they probably picked out of someone’s trash. But, I swear, there is something in that coffee that makes me want to take it down like a shot of tequila [not recommended]…and the cookies, the cookies are SO GOOD.