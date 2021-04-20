Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Marin Headlands State Park

Golden Gate Glow Sausalito California United States
Walking on Sausalito California United States
Golden Gate Glow Sausalito California United States
Walking on Sausalito California United States

Golden Gate Glow

I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset, when most tourists are fleeing from the evening breeze and the lights from the Golden Gate are just beginning to glow. If you’re lucky, you might witness an illuminated container ship as it exits the Bay on its way to Asia.

This vantage point is on the North side of the Golden Gate—for the active traveler it's a lovely green hike after a stroll across the bridge but alternately you can dive up. There's also a closer view at the base of the hill.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Ashley Jordan Gordon
almost 7 years ago

Walking on

How would you describe the light from this almost-time-for-sunset time of day? ..A quiet beach day, contemplative, content. At Rodeo Cove in the Marin Headlands, Ca.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30