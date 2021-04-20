Máncora
Máncora District, Peru
A Seat In Peru Made Just For YouA true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of the best waves in South America.
Hemingway knew what he was doing when he set up shop in nearby Cabo Blanco, an authentic fishing village where the ceviche is some of the freshest on the planet and the days pass with a simple peacefulness unique to many coastal escapes.
While outdoor activities abound around Mancora, from kitesurfing to fishing to morning yoga sessions, on this particular morning the to-do list consists of nothing more than a good book, a cold drink, and watching whales splash on the endless horizon.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
It's Always Summer in Mancora
It is said that summer never leaves the north shore of Peru. The region's proximity to the Equator means that winters (June – August) see daily temperatures in the high 20s Celsius, while the summers (January – March) frequently range into the upper 30s. Mancora was once a tiny, laid-back fishing town, but in recent years it has blossomed into a popular vacation spot. The beaches are spectacular, and the waves are well-known throughout the region. Mancora is especially popular with young people, and the festive atmosphere revolves around the tourist trinity: beach, food, and drink.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Beach ball
Mancora, a tiny fishing village in northern Peru near the border of Ecuador, is one of the most beautiful beach towns I've ever visited. Walk the beach and you pass fancy boutique hotels, old wooden fishing boats, vendors hawking coconut water and jewelery, and kite surfers gearing up to fly over the waves. At the end of the day, locals of all ages gather on the beach to play football (soccer).
almost 7 years ago
Delicious Flavors From The Peruvian Beaches
This collague is the resume of last summer in the north coast beaches of Peru like Los Organos,Vichayito,Mancora, Punta Sal and Zorritos (Piura & Tumbes regions).
The peruvian gastronomy is very rich thanks to a big fusion of cultures that arrive to the country long time ago, thats the reason why Peru was choosen World's Leading Culinary Destination 2012 by World Travel Awards.
Mistura food fair is the largest in Latin America (Lima-Perú). Exotic drinks, magic sunsets, perfect weather all year, beautiful people, enjoy the food of hotels restaurants
Nikkei food (japanese/peruvian fusion) at DCO Hotel. Happy Hour at the Mancora Marina Hotel bar full of fresh exotic fruits for cocktails, or just enjoy a romantic dinner in the beautiful La Sirena de Juan restaurant with the most yummy italian/peruvian flavor.
The peruvian gastronomy is very rich thanks to a big fusion of cultures that arrive to the country long time ago, thats the reason why Peru was choosen World's Leading Culinary Destination 2012 by World Travel Awards.
Mistura food fair is the largest in Latin America (Lima-Perú). Exotic drinks, magic sunsets, perfect weather all year, beautiful people, enjoy the food of hotels restaurants
Nikkei food (japanese/peruvian fusion) at DCO Hotel. Happy Hour at the Mancora Marina Hotel bar full of fresh exotic fruits for cocktails, or just enjoy a romantic dinner in the beautiful La Sirena de Juan restaurant with the most yummy italian/peruvian flavor.