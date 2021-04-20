Delicious Flavors From The Peruvian Beaches

This collague is the resume of last summer in the north coast beaches of Peru like Los Organos,Vichayito,Mancora, Punta Sal and Zorritos (Piura & Tumbes regions).



The peruvian gastronomy is very rich thanks to a big fusion of cultures that arrive to the country long time ago, thats the reason why Peru was choosen World's Leading Culinary Destination 2012 by World Travel Awards.



Mistura food fair is the largest in Latin America (Lima-Perú). Exotic drinks, magic sunsets, perfect weather all year, beautiful people, enjoy the food of hotels restaurants



Nikkei food (japanese/peruvian fusion) at DCO Hotel. Happy Hour at the Mancora Marina Hotel bar full of fresh exotic fruits for cocktails, or just enjoy a romantic dinner in the beautiful La Sirena de Juan restaurant with the most yummy italian/peruvian flavor.