Church of the Holy Cross Augustinergasse 1, 76829 Landau in der Pfalz, Germany

Church of the Holy Cross The picturesque village of Landau, located halfway between the German town of Speyer and the French town of Wissembourg, makes for a great stop along the Wine Route, especially to see the Church of the Holy Cross. A former monastery for Augustinian monks, it was built in the early 14th century but expanded throughout the centuries to include a three-aisled Gothic basilica and several attractive Baroque elements. When you’re done touring the church, head to Landau’s medieval city center, where you’ll find traditional taverns, charming cafés, some excellent restaurants, and several great boutiques.