Henssler & Henssler
German celebrity chef Steffen Henssler has run this stylish restaurant with his father since 2004, alongside other popular local spots like Le Délice, Petit Délice, and Zeik. Here, he focuses on the intersection of California and Japanese cuisine, sourcing only the freshest ingredients from the Hamburg Fish Market next door. Lunch dishes range from beef tartare to salmon sashimi, while the dinner menu changes weekly but always includes signature items like spicy tuna tempura and crispy duck rolls. Grab a seat overlooking the open kitchen and 46-foot-long sushi bar, or dine outside on the terrace while enjoying views over the Elbe.