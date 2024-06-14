HomeTravel GuidesGermanyFrankfurt

Hilton Frankfurt City Centre

Hochstraße 4, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
A view at dusk of Frankfurt's banking district from large windows inside Hilton Frankfurt City Centre room.

A Hilton Frankfurt City Centre room with views of Frankfurt’s banking district, lovingly called Mainhattan

Courtesy of Hilton

A room with a view of the skyline at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany

Hilton Frankfurt City Centre

Courtesy of Hilton

A view of a skyline from a room at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany

Lovingly referred to as Mainhattan, Frankfurt has a wonderful skyline as seen from the Hilton Frankfurt City Centre.

Courtesy of Hilton

A photograph of a guest room with a view of Frankfurt’s skyline at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany

A guest room with a view of Frankfurt’s skyline at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre

Courtesy of Hilton

A view at dusk of Frankfurt’s banking district from large windows inside Hilton Frankfurt City Centre room.
A room with a view of the skyline at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany
A view of a skyline from a room at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany
A photograph of a guest room with a view of Frankfurt’s skyline at Hilton Frankfurt City Centre, Germany
From the marble-and-walnut bar at Hudson Yards to the atrium-style indoor pool to the mid-century modern accents in every room, the Hilton Frankfurt City Centre combines streamlined German design with signature Hilton amenities to ensure optimal comfort for every guest. Nestled alongside a city park a few steps from a metro stop, the hotel is an excellent starting point to explore Frankfurt and its surroundings.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
Frankfurt Cathedral, Frankfurt Germany
Frankfurt Cathedral
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Herzen Afrikas restaurant Frankfurt Germany
Im Herzen Afrikas
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
GOETHE HOUSE & MUSEUM, Frankfurt Germany
Goethe House and Museum
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Emma Metzler restaurant, Frankfurt Germany
Emma Metzler
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
view from Main Tower Restaurant and Lounge, Frankfurt Germany
Main Tower Restaurant & Lounge
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
Stadel Museum Frankfurt Germany
Städel Museum
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
9ab0fda80eed76a9cd80b9b852076550.jpg
Römer
April 20, 2021 03:29 PM
open-uri20131028-27915-1b20b1y
Myzeil
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
beb6037f3b6c8216211b90dcb7ee923a.jpg
Zum Gemalten Haus
June 06, 2017 06:54 PM
6405c39134f7120adf5969df6fa1db3d.png
Apfelwein Solzer
June 06, 2017 06:54 PM
97c472ef0c8cd8a524186ad798b5fb12.jpg
Apfelwein Wagner
June 06, 2017 06:54 PM
f2b8c4dada173b694e39be292388a5a2.png
Kleinmarkthalle Frankfurt
April 04, 2016 06:46 PM
0230d66bbc87732af76e4fbd8ac3d27e.jpg
Plank Café-Bar-Studio
April 01, 2016 06:16 PM
753d87d614a2adccc4e8985a46dfeab8.jpg
Margarete Restaurant Frankfurt
April 01, 2016 05:48 PM
5efb45f2d3af5c8d1a2f8bca72478ece.jpg
Restaurant Lohninger
April 01, 2016 05:27 PM
684d91fa8a30a4db5726b9a8f7343859.jpg
Zarges
November 28, 2015 10:44 PM
