Bad Bergzabern Castle
Constructed between 1720 and 1725 on the site of a 12th-century fort, this castle once served as the residence of the dukes of Pfalz-Zweibrücken. Attacked, burned down, and destroyed innumerable times over the centuries, it was restored in the 1980s and today houses Bad Bergzabern’s local government offices. It also offers some interesting architecture to explore, from its distinctive round towers to its polygonal staircase turret in the courtyard. Equally compelling is the town of Bad Bergzabern itself, which features half-timbered houses from the 17th and 18th centuries and a striking guesthouse with a Renaissance facade that dates back to 1579.