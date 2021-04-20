Where are you going?
Bad Bergzabern Castle

Königstraße 61, 76887 Bad Bergzabern, Germany
Website
| +49 6343 7010
Bad Bergzabern Castle Bad Bergzabern Germany

More info

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 12pm
Tue 2pm - 4pm
Thur 2pm - 6pm

Bad Bergzabern Castle

Constructed between 1720 and 1725 on the site of a 12th-century fort, this castle once served as the residence of the dukes of Pfalz-Zweibrücken. Attacked, burned down, and destroyed innumerable times over the centuries, it was restored in the 1980s and today houses Bad Bergzabern’s local government offices. It also offers some interesting architecture to explore, from its distinctive round towers to its polygonal staircase turret in the courtyard. Equally compelling is the town of Bad Bergzabern itself, which features half-timbered houses from the 17th and 18th centuries and a striking guesthouse with a Renaissance facade that dates back to 1579.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

