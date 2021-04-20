Felders Restaurant
Felders Restaurant has a fantastic location right on the harbor, looking out over shimmering Lake Constance. Housed in the all-glass Medienhaus building, it features a contemporary, urban-feeling aesthetic, with a red-and-black color scheme, casual cafeteria seating, and large windows that allow for sweeping lake views. Visit in the morning for pancakes, muesli, and scrambled eggs, or come for lunch or dinner and look forward to everything from pasta, fish, and steak to vegetarian dishes, Thai soups, and tapas (Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. only). If you want to make an evening out of it, the equally hip bar area serves a fine selection of wine, beer, and cocktails, which you should enjoy on the terrace if the weather is good.