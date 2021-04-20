Dürkheimer Fass
Sankt-Michaels-Allee 1, 67098 Bad Dürkheim, Germany
| +49 6322 2143
Photo by akovt
Sun 11am - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm
Dürkheimer FassBuilt in 1934 from a couple hundred pine boards, the Dürkheimer Fass is the world’s largest wine barrel, and often described as the heart of the German Wine Route. Constructed by barrel maker and vintner Fritz Keller, it could feasibly hold 449,092 gallons of wine, but has never actually contained any liquid. Instead, it functions as a unique wine bar and restaurant, conveniently located on Bad Dürkheim’s main square.
Surrounded by vineyards, the small town of Bad Dürkheim is of course famous for wine, but it’s also known for its annual sausage festival, which takes place over two long weekends in September and is said to be the largest wine-related festival in the world. Additionally, the “Bad” in the town’s name indicates local wellness facilities, including thermal baths, a spa park, and the old Kurhaus, a former sanatorium that now houses a hotel. If you’re feeling energetic, you can hike up to Limburg Monastery, which was built in the 11th century and today hosts concerts and theater performances.