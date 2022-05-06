Where are you going?
The Circus Hotel

Rosenthaler Str. 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Website
In a sprawling white building on a bustling square in Berlin’s Mitte district, the Circus Hotel offers crisp design and easygoing service at shockingly affordable prices. The owners also run a popular hostel across the street. In 64 airy rooms, suites, and apartments, dark oak floors and funky splashes of red, mint, and hot pink accent a minimalist aesthetic. Offbeat amenities include access to the house Smart car, Segway scooters, bikes, and local cell phones. Make sure you ask for a room on the courtyard: Rooms facing the street can be noisy because of the rattling trams outside. —From $96. This appeared in the May/June 2010 issue.
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

