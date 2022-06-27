Taberna Queirolo

Av San Martin 1090, Pueblo Libre 15084, Peru
http://antiguatabernaqueirolo.com/inicio.html
All of my memories of Antiqua Taberna Queirolo are fuzzy at this point--not because of time, but because, well, when I was there, I usually got really drunk. This, of course, was precisely the point; the place is one of Lima’s oldest pisco bars. The experience here is simple. You walk in. You grab a marble-topped table. You order a bottle of pisco. And, once the server brings over some juice glasses, you drink it. If you’re hungry (or if you feel the need to coat your stomach), there are “snacks” that include cheese cubes and cut-up slim jims. If you’re lucky, there’ll be a football match on the TVs and you can cheer along with the locals.

By Matt Villano

Matt Villano
Fri Jul 18 03:41:34 EDT 2014

Lima's best place to drink pisco with locals

