Alt Helgoländer Fischerstube

Fischmarkt 4 a-c, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Website
| +49 40 3194696
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

This traditional restaurant is one of the city’s more charming spots to enjoy classic German seafood. Decorated like a cozy inn, the space features wooden walls and beams, ocean-themed paintings, blue linens, and a special table situated in a replica of a ship’s prow (complete with a steering wheel), all of which conjures a distinctly maritime ambience. A location near the famous Hamburg Fish Market ensures fresh fish delivered daily, which the restaurant works into such dishes as pasta with shrimp, Pannfisch, and delicious lobster soup. Also available are meat-centric, Asian-inspired, and even vegetarian dishes, as well as a top-notch wine list with German, European, and international varietals.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

