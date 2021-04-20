Alt Helgoländer Fischerstube
This traditional restaurant is one of the city’s more charming spots to enjoy classic German seafood. Decorated like a cozy inn, the space features wooden walls and beams, ocean-themed paintings, blue linens, and a special table situated in a replica of a ship’s prow (complete with a steering wheel), all of which conjures a distinctly maritime ambience. A location near the famous Hamburg Fish Market ensures fresh fish delivered daily, which the restaurant works into such dishes as pasta with shrimp, Pannfisch
, and delicious lobster soup. Also available are meat-centric, Asian-inspired, and even vegetarian dishes, as well as a top-notch wine list with German, European, and international varietals.