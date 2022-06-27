Barranco District
BarrancoBarranco, one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods, awash in character, is known for an artsy vibe and gorgeous colonial buildings. Cross the Puente de los Suspiros (Spanish for “Bridge of Sighs”) and follow the Bajada de los Baños to the seaside. Explore the side streets and duck into cute cafés and art venues, including the Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC). The gallery-shop Dédalo, in particular, is ideal for combining coffee, snacking, shopping, and art viewing. Visiting another Barranco landmark, the belle epoque Hotel B, provides a quick trip back to a time of elegant architecture. Splurge for a smart cocktail on the rooftop bar to linger a little longer.
Go Bohemian
A former seaside village, the Barranco neighborhood has long been called Lima’s artistic and bohemian heart—and, these days, its hipster hub as well. Get a feel for the area just five minutes from the Belmond Miraflores Park with a private art tour arranged by the hotel. Stops might include the Pedro de Osma museum, the Las Pallas Art Gallery, MATE (founded by and featuring the works of photographer Mario Testino), and even a visit to the home of sculptor and painter Victor Delfin, one of Peru’s most famous living artists. Along the way you'll pass elegant, historic buildings, including 1920s European-style mansions that were once weekend homes for Lima's wealthy residents.
The exclusive tour is available for a minimum of two guests, with two-day advance notice.
Barranco’s Street art
If you take a walk along Pedro de Osma Avenue, in the neighborhood called Barranco, you’ll find great examples of most the colorful, stylish and original street art in Lima these days. Peruvian street art is an expression of the hopes and fears the young people living in the capital. It gives a contemporary feel to an otherwise traditional avenue in the neighborhood.