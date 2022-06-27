Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Barranco District

Barranco District, Peru
Barranco Barranco District Peru
Go Bohemian Barranco District Peru
Barranco’s Street art Barranco District Peru
Barranco Barranco District Peru
Go Bohemian Barranco District Peru
Barranco’s Street art Barranco District Peru

Barranco

Barranco, one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods, awash in character, is known for an artsy vibe and gorgeous colonial buildings. Cross the Puente de los Suspiros (Spanish for “Bridge of Sighs”) and follow the Bajada de los Baños to the seaside. Explore the side streets and duck into cute cafés and art venues, including the Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC). The gallery-shop Dédalo, in particular, is ideal for combining coffee, snacking, shopping, and art viewing. Visiting another Barranco landmark, the belle epoque Hotel B, provides a quick trip back to a time of elegant architecture. Splurge for a smart cocktail on the rooftop bar to linger a little longer.
By Maureen Santucci , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Sandra Ramani
AFAR Contributor
about 7 years ago

Go Bohemian

A former seaside village, the Barranco neighborhood has long been called Lima’s artistic and bohemian heart—and, these days, its hipster hub as well. Get a feel for the area just five minutes from the Belmond Miraflores Park with a private art tour arranged by the hotel. Stops might include the Pedro de Osma museum, the Las Pallas Art Gallery, MATE (founded by and featuring the works of photographer Mario Testino), and even a visit to the home of sculptor and painter Victor Delfin, one of Peru’s most famous living artists. Along the way you'll pass elegant, historic buildings, including 1920s European-style mansions that were once weekend homes for Lima's wealthy residents.

The exclusive tour is available for a minimum of two guests, with two-day advance notice.
Manu Tessinari
almost 8 years ago

Barranco’s Street art

If you take a walk along Pedro de Osma Avenue, in the neighborhood called Barranco, you’ll find great examples of most the colorful, stylish and original street art in Lima these days. Peruvian street art is an expression of the hopes and fears the young people living in the capital. It gives a contemporary feel to an otherwise traditional avenue in the neighborhood.
Original belmond sanctuary lodge.png?1463521354?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari