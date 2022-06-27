Barranco District

Go Bohemian

A former seaside village, the Barranco neighborhood has long been called Lima’s artistic and bohemian heart—and, these days, its hipster hub as well. Get a feel for the area just five minutes from the Belmond Miraflores Park with a private art tour arranged by the hotel. Stops might include the Pedro de Osma museum, the Las Pallas Art Gallery, MATE (founded by and featuring the works of photographer Mario Testino), and even a visit to the home of sculptor and painter Victor Delfin, one of Peru’s most famous living artists. Along the way you'll pass elegant, historic buildings, including 1920s European-style mansions that were once weekend homes for Lima's wealthy residents.



The exclusive tour is available for a minimum of two guests, with two-day advance notice.

