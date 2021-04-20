Johnson Space Center 2101 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA

Photo courtesy of Space Center Houston More info Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Space Center Houston Who hasn’t daydreamed about being an astronaut at least once? Thankfully, Space Center Houston makes it easy to learn about the great beyond. It’s the area’s No. 1 attraction for international visitors and the first Smithsonian Affiliate in the greater Houston area. The center features more than 400 space artifacts and several exhibits related to the past, present, and future of America’s human spaceflight program. It’s also home to the world’s largest collection of moon rocks and lunar samples for public view, and offers guests the opportunity to go behind the scenes to see NASA's Johnson Space Center.