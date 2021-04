I landed in Houston , Texas, on a balmy Saturday afternoon. Friendly faces greeted me and handshakes followed. I was there on business for 5 days. On my day off, I planned a trip to the Johnson Space Center and bought my tickets online. I marveled and felt insignificant at the base of the Saturn V Rocket. I was right there with my childhood heroes and all the other stuff I loved so much and daydreamed about as kid. The food in Houston is outstanding too. Waffle house: A southern institution! The people I know who live in the South rave about this rough and tumble chain of restaurants. “How great can it be, really?!” Their waffles are the best I have ever eaten. I understand the obsession now. Niko Niko’s: This family-style restaurant has incredible Greek food, desserts and coffee. I ate at the original on 2520 Montrose. The Montrose area hosts a number of communities including artists, musicians, and LGBTs, and has thrift, vintage, and secondhand shopping stores, gay bars, and restaurants. In 2009, the American Planning Association named Montrose one of the ten "great neighborhoods" in the United States. Babins Seafood: This upscale restaurant boasts seafood caught and picked by hand, and flown up from the gulf daily. I recommend the blackened amberjack. It is simply brilliant and so very fresh. In summation, Houston was beautiful and the people kind and friendly and their food fresh and delicious. The Montrose area is a must-see, as is the NASA Space Center.