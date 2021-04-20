Where are you going?
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria - South Loop

805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Website
| +1 312-786-1000
Chicago's Deep Dish Pizza Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Chicago's Deep Dish Pizza

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of discussion over who has the best pizza in Chicago; so, here’s what I know for sure: Lou Malnati’s serves a great stuffed pizza, they’re one of the oldest pizza names in town and they have yet to franchise outside of the state of Illinois.

If you come to Chicago and you want Chicago style stuffed pizza, eat the pizza you can only get here!


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

