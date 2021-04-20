Lou Malnati's Pizzeria - South Loop
805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
| +1 312-786-1000
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
Chicago's Deep Dish PizzaAs you can imagine, there’s a lot of discussion over who has the best pizza in Chicago; so, here’s what I know for sure: Lou Malnati’s serves a great stuffed pizza, they’re one of the oldest pizza names in town and they have yet to franchise outside of the state of Illinois.
If you come to Chicago and you want Chicago style stuffed pizza, eat the pizza you can only get here!