Why Japan’s Art Islands Should Top Your Travel List This Year

The best place to see contemporary art in Japan: not the modern metropolis of Tokyo but a cluster of rural islands in its inland sea.

It well may be the world’s most photographed gourd. The yellow polka-dotted pumpkin on a pier—the creation of the 90-year-old pop-art grandma Yayoi Kusama—is the unofficial symbol for Japan’s contemporary art mecca. But you won’t find this giant gourd in the ultra-modern metropolis of Tokyo; instead, it’s in an unlikely haven for world-class contemporary art—a cluster of small and sparsely populated islands in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea. This is the year to see this art-filled archipelago as it hosts the Setouchi Triennale, the art festival held every three years on 12 remote islands and in two port cities. Spread out over three seasonal sessions between April 26 to November 4, 2019, this art festival launched in 2010 in an effort to revitalize these sleepy rural islands that have suffered from massive depopulation, an aging population, and dying industry. Creators from around the world and younger generations of Japanese are breathing new life into these islands. Once shut-down elementary schools are turning into art exhibits, and abandoned homes are now filled with contemporary artwork made in collaboration with the local people. These islands’ unique history and way of life are not being painted over and forgotten; they are being preserved and reimagined for future generations. Travelers on an art pilgrimage are also putting these once-overlooked islands back on the map. Over a million people are expected to visit the Setouchi Triennale this year, with more than 200 artworks, installations, and events spread out over the islands. But even if you miss the Setouchi Triennale this year, the permanent art on these islands—from a subterranean modern art museum to the pop-art installations along the sea—is well worth the 90-minute flight from Tokyo anytime. Photo by Shutterstock Ritsurin Garden in the port city of Takamatsu Set up base in Takamatsu The Setouchi Triennale covers 12 islands and two port cities so there’s a lot of ground to cover. Your best bet is to make the island of Shikoku’s port city Takamatsu your base. From Takamatsu, you can catch frequent ferry service directly to the eastern islands taking part in the Setouchi Triennale during all three sessions throughout the year (except Inujima, which you can reach by changing boats on Shodoshima or Teshima). There’s also much to experience in Takamatsu, including the Ritsurin Garden’s artfully landscaped paths of more than 1,000 pruned pine trees, as well as the region’s signature udon noodles—a thick wheat-flour noodle. (There’s even an Udon Taxi that will take you to all the locals’ secret spots.)

If you want to be close to the ferries, stay at JR Clement Inn Takamatsu, a modern Western-style hotel steps from the train station and ferry docks. Or for a more traditional Japanese experience, head up the hill to Hanajyuki’s onsen (hot springs) heaven with sweeping views of the city and the sea from the rooftop onsen or from your own private balcony onsen. Island hop via the ferry While the colorful ferries aren’t technically considered part of the art exhibits, the views they provide of the island-dotted sea make them one of the most interesting parts of the whole experience. (Plus, the ferry to Naoshima is covered in Yayoi Kusama’s signature red poppy dots.) To avoid the long ticket lines each time you ride, buy a three-day ferry pass at the ferry ticket counter or at the Setouchi Triennale information centers in Takamatsu, Tonosho Port, or Uno Port. If you don’t want to be limited to the ferry schedules, maximize your art-hopping with InsideJapan Tours’ personally tailored itineraries for the Setouchi Triennale, which include on-demand charter yacht service between the 12 islands. (It also offers Setouchi Seaplane excursions that allow you to take in the islands from above.) Photo by Daisuke Aochi / Naoshima “Red Pumpkin” ©Yayoi Kusama, 2006 Before you can see Yayoi Kusama’s iconic “Yellow Pumpkin” sculpture near the Benesse House Museum on Naoshima, you’ll pass by her “Red Pumpkin” when you step off the ferry at the island’s Miyanoura dock. Islands not to miss Many first-timers to Setouchi Triennale might think they’ll be able to see every piece of art or even every island, but unless you have unlimited time, it’s going to be difficult. Instead, focus on one of these islands a day and try to enjoy the slow pace and natural beauty of the region, as well as the local food. Naoshima This is the island where it all began. Japanese billionaire Soichiro Fukutake opened Benesse House Museum in 1992, bringing contemporary architecture and art to abandoned homes and beaches on the island. Twenty years ago, Naoshima was an isolated and sleepy island, but Fukutake saw the island’s natural beauty as a perfect backdrop for art, and art as a salvation for the island’s suffering economy. Designed by architect Tadao Ando, the Benesse House overlooks the Seto Inland Sea and doubles as both a museum and boutique art hotel. Spend a night at the museum under the same roof as works by Hiroshi Sugimoto, David Hockney, Gerhard Richter, Shinro Ohtake, and Richard Long. Or for a more budget-friendly option, sleep on the nearby beach in a yurt or in traditional minshuku (Japanese guesthouses). Be sure to spend time at Tadao Ando’s Chichu Art Museum, a subterranean space located a five-minute drive up the road from Benesse House that was designed underground so it wouldn’t tamper with the natural landscape.

