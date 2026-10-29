Vanita Salisbury is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor covering everything from hidden food obsessions to emerging musical talent. She has served as the senior travel writer at Thrillist and as a digital editor at New York magazine, and her writing has appeared in publications including Time, Saveur, Michelin, Lonely Planet, Cosmopolitan, and Elle. Born in Guyana and raised in Trinidad and Arkansas, she’s passionate about accessibility in the world of travel and is a fan of any scenario where she gets to meet animals.