Vanita Salisbury

Vanita Salisbury

AFAR Contributor

Vanita Salisbury is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor covering everything from hidden food obsessions to emerging musical talent. She has served as the senior travel writer at Thrillist and as a digital editor at New York magazine, and her writing has appeared in publications including Time, Saveur, Michelin, Lonely Planet, Cosmopolitan, and Elle. Born in Guyana and raised in Trinidad and Arkansas, she’s passionate about accessibility in the world of travel and is a fan of any scenario where she gets to meet animals.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
An empty vintage yellow trolley in Butte, Montana
History + Culture
Want to Learn More about a Place? Find Its Ghosts
October 29, 2026 05:25 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
Adelaide Oval - Roofclimb
Outdoor Adventure
Summit New Heights—Like the Highest External Walk in the World—on an Urban Climbing Adventure
June 1, 2026 05:11 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
James Turrell, As Seen Below - The Dome, a Skyspace by James Turrell. Photo: Mads Smidstrup © ARoS, 2025. From James Turrell's visit in As Seen Below, June 2025.
Art + Culture
James Turrell’s Biggest, Most Ambitious Work Is About to Open in Europe
May 8, 2026 11:52 AM
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Vanita Salisbury
Seven different plates filled with Sherpa foods, including i naan, momos (dumplings), noodles, curries, and sauces from the restaurant Sherpa House.
Food + Drink
From the Himalayas to the Rockies: Colorado’s Immigrant-Led Sherpa Culinary Boom
April 16, 2026 04:08 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
This beach in the Philippines is one of the best in the world, chosen by voters and experts.<br/>
International Beaches
7 Best Beaches in the World Right Now, With Fiery Rocks, Protected Waters, and an Island You Can Walk To
February 25, 2026 02:45 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
Bahamas_Seahorses_IMG_4197_credit The Cove.jpg
National Parks
A New National Park in the Caribbean Is Home to the Most Rare Seahorses in the World
December 11, 2025 03:29 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
Turks-and-Caicos_Freediving_Lede.jpg
Outdoor Adventure
Free-Diving in Turks and Caicos Taught Me to Breathe, Not Just Hold My Breath
November 6, 2025 12:29 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
You Can Still Find Old Hollywood Glamour at These Los Angeles Spots
History + Culture
Relive the Golden Age of Hollywood at These Los Angeles Spots
April 4, 2023 09:18 AM
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Vanita Salisbury
The Tiny Island Just Minutes From Québec City That’s a Food Lover’s Paradise
Food + Drink
The Tiny Island Just Minutes From Québec City That’s a Food Lover’s Paradise
June 12, 2018 07:23 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
The Urban Bathhouse Is a Wellness Trend We Can Get Behind
Health + Wellness
The Urban Bathhouse Is a Wellness Trend We Can Get Behind
March 27, 2018 10:08 AM
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Vanita Salisbury
7 Unique Chocolate Experiences Around the World
Health + Wellness
7 Unique Chocolate Experiences Around the World
February 6, 2018 08:43 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
9 Love Rituals From Around the World
Health + Wellness
9 Love Rituals From Around the World
January 29, 2018 08:52 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
How to Immerse Yourself in Cape Town’s Vibrant Art Scene
Art + Culture
How to Immerse Yourself in Cape Town’s Vibrant Art Scene
September 8, 2017 01:09 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
How to Soothe Your Tired, Achy Feet While Traveling
Health + Wellness
How to Soothe Your Tired, Achy Feet While Traveling
August 8, 2017 11:49 AM
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Vanita Salisbury
Rufus Wainwright Wants to Show You Cuba (Really)
People
Rufus Wainwright Wants to Show You Cuba (Really)
May 24, 2017 12:20 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
What, Exactly, Is Volcano Bread?
Food + Drink
What, Exactly, Is Volcano Bread?
May 5, 2017 12:56 PM
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Vanita Salisbury
Snow Polo: The Glitziest Sport You’ve Never Heard Of
Winter Sports
Snow Polo: The Glitziest Sport You’ve Never Heard Of
February 22, 2017 06:57 PM
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Vanita Salisbury