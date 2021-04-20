Loló
974 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-643-5656
Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 1am
Sat 11am - 3:30pm
Eat at Loló in the Mission for Mexican Food with a Californian TwistStop by Loló’s new and improved location on Valencia street for a colorful atmosphere, delicious mezcal cocktails, and a creative Jaliscan-Californian cuisine.
Owned by a husband and wife restaurateur duo from Jalisco, the western Pacific district of Mexico, Loló is open for dinner and brunch, highlighting traditional Mexican flavors with fresh Californian ingredients.
Order several of the smaller plates—try the panko avocado tacos or the huitlacoche and requeson, stuffed wonton ravioli—and share. Reservations available.
Loló is open Mondays through Thursdays from 6 pm to midnight and Fridays through Sundays from 11:30 am to 5 pm and 6 pm to 1 am. Sunday brunch is available from 11 am to 4 pm.