Loews Regency Hotel New York

Park Avenue Sophistication

I've had opportunities to stay at many hotels in New York over the years, and each neighborhood has its drawbacks. In Midtown you are in the heart of the action for theater and shopping, but you also face Midtown crowds every time you leave your room. Downtown may be cooler, but then it's a trek to many of the museums and sights. Loews Regency Hotel, however, is a pretty ideal alternative. Though only a block from Madison Avenue shopping, it feels a world away. One of New York's greatest amenities, Central Park, is just one more block beyond Madison. The hotel has recently emerged from its $100 million renovation with a sophisticated, contemporary look. In this case, contemporary does not mean stark minimalism. Instead the rooms have the feel of luxurious residences in a quietly understated hotel. The service fits the decor—welcoming but never flashy, attentive and never too formal. A stay there was a chance to live a life of Park Avenue luxury. My only complaint is that my visit was too brief.