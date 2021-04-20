Loews Regency Hotel New York
540 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
| +1 212-759-4100
Photo courtesy of Loews Regency New York Hotel
Loews Regency Hotel New YorkA staple among Upper East Side hotels since it opened in 1963, the sophisticated Loews Regency boasts a Park Avenue address and location convenient to Central Park and Manhattan's best museums. Following an extensive renovation, it reopened as a fresh and chic retreat in early 2014. The bones of the hotel remain classic, but the approach is modern, with touches that today's traveler will appreciate, such as free Wi-Fi. Its elegant lobby—with a striking art installation from Brooklyn artist Nina Helm—impresses with its 24-foot ceilings and the on-site salon and spa, from acclaimed hair stylist Julien Farel, is a neighborhood destination for visitors and locals alike. No classic New York hotel would be complete without a standout watering hole; you'll want to order a cocktail at the low-lit Regency Bar.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Park Avenue Sophistication
I've had opportunities to stay at many hotels in New York over the years, and each neighborhood has its drawbacks. In Midtown you are in the heart of the action for theater and shopping, but you also face Midtown crowds every time you leave your room. Downtown may be cooler, but then it's a trek to many of the museums and sights. Loews Regency Hotel, however, is a pretty ideal alternative. Though only a block from Madison Avenue shopping, it feels a world away. One of New York's greatest amenities, Central Park, is just one more block beyond Madison. The hotel has recently emerged from its $100 million renovation with a sophisticated, contemporary look. In this case, contemporary does not mean stark minimalism. Instead the rooms have the feel of luxurious residences in a quietly understated hotel. The service fits the decor—welcoming but never flashy, attentive and never too formal. A stay there was a chance to live a life of Park Avenue luxury. My only complaint is that my visit was too brief.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Posh Pet Pad
When I stayed at Loews Regency, I didn't have to leave Lily Beth, my min-pin/Manchester terrier mix, at home. The Regency participates in the Loews Loves Pets program and there were two bowls, a place mat, a name tag, and a big dog bed waiting for her in our room. While Lily Beth is used to sleeping with the humans in their bed, we found her passed out on the dog bed when we returned from dinner at the Regency Bar & Grill. If she was that taken with it, it must be remarkably comfortable for canines. The Regency charges $50 per stay—at the high end among pet-friendly hotels if you are staying for only a night, but reasonable if you'll be at the hotel for longer. If your dog is comfortable walking off-leash, head to Central Park (two blocks away) before 9 am, when dogs are free to explore all 843 acres off-leash. It will surely be the highlight of your canine friend's trip to the Big Apple.