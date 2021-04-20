Local Take
3979B 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
| +1 415-556-5300
Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm
A Love Letter to San FranciscoForget the trolley keychains, SF fleeces, and any other tchotchke you're tempted to buy in Chinatown or Fisherman's Wharf. Save your SF souvenir shopping for Local Take.
Located near the street car turn around in the Castro, Local Take is stocked with unique and gorgeous San Francisco arts and crafts. The walls are covered with wood carvings of the San Francisco skyline, technicolor MUNI maps, and neighborhood graphic art. The shelves are stocked with SF icon jewelry and models (a cut out Sutro Tower is a replica of a sight as revered as the Golden Gate Bridge).
Home to art by more than 100 Bay Area artists, Local Take is a celebratory souvenir and decor shop.