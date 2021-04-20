Where are you going?
Lexington Market

400 W Lexington St, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
Website
| +1 410-685-6169
History in a Market Baltimore Maryland United States

More info

Mon - Sat 6am - 6pm

History in a Market

Open since 1792, Lexington Market is one of the world's longest running markets and the largest among Baltimore's 7 public markets. It's hard to imagine this space in the heart of urban Baltimore once was bustling with horse-drawn carriages carrying fresh veggies, meats and eggs and other such wares to town. Now Lexington Market is an expanse of independently owned stands which include delis, bakeries, candy stores, international cuisine, soap makers, and of course, seafood both fresh and cooked to perfection. I highly recommend stopping by Faidley's which boasts some of the best lump crab cake in the city. So take some time to grab some food and people watch, because Lexington Market is not to be missed. The others, although smaller, are totally worth checking out as well (Avenue Market, Broadway, Cross Street, Hollins and Northeast).
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

