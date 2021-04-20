Where are you going?
224 Jinxian Rd
“One of my best friends owns Le Vin. He is a great chef and a very talented sommelier. The space is tiny, so you’re often dining shoulder to shoulder. My wife and I never bother with the menu. We just ask what’s good that night. The specialty is homemade pasta and pizza,” says Tree Mao, of The French Concession, Shangahi, China.

This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

