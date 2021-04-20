Le Vin
224 Jinxian Rd
Photo by Algirdas Bakas
Le Vin: Old World Wine, New World Shanghai
“One of my best friends owns Le Vin. He is a great chef and a very talented sommelier. The space is tiny, so you’re often dining shoulder to shoulder. My wife and I never bother with the menu. We just ask what’s good that night. The specialty is homemade pasta and pizza.” —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession. Read more about his local's take on Shanghai here.
