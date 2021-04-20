Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Le Floréal

73 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
+33 1 40 18 46 79
Happy Hour at Le Floréal Paris France

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 2am
Mon - Fri 8am - 2am

Happy Hour at Le Floréal

Le Floréal initially made it onto my list of local places whose burgers and cocktails came highly recommended but began extensive renovations on the exterior and interior of the restaurant just as I was prepping my belly. Weeks later, the team that made hipster-dive bar Chez Jeanette a success opened the refurbished doors of Le Floréal. They ditched the old school bistro look and opted for a cross between 1970's retro and Tom Cruise circa 1988 Cocktail theme which has noticeably brightened the rue Goncourt corner. Piet Mondrien-esque colored tiles line the façade and reflects the colorful wicker chairs on the raised street-level terrace, the ideal spot for apéro-hour people-watching.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points