Lanikai Beach
Kailua, HI 96734, USA
| +1 808-261-2727
Lanikai BeachLanikai Beach is no secret to the locals, or to tourists, as it is consistently ranked among the best beaches in the world, and it's arguably the best beach on the island of Oahu. Chances are that if you're visiting Hawaii then you're probably on vacation which should make it easier to visit Lanikai during the week. This will increase your chances of finding a secluded spot to lounge in privacy. In fact this amazing beach is usually empty during the week (I would recommend avoiding this beach during peak tourist season or on the weekends). There is no parking, no public bathrooms, and no vendors of any kind within proximity to the beach so come prepared. Pack your sunblock, snacks, and drinks and lounge on this secluded, white-sand beach for the day. Enjoy doing nothing at all or read a book. Or you can fall in love like we did!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Amazing and exquisite white sand beach
I googled the best beach in the world and Lanikai came up. I could almost smell the salty air and feel the trade winds. So I packed up my luggage and left Chiang Mai Thailand and now I live here. 2 blocks from this incredible beach where I swim every morning. Paddle boarding, yoga, kayaking and dreaming. You will come away with a feeling of awe after being here and feel happy you are alive. No bathrooms, parking lots, or vendors. Divine.