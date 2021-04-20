Lanikai Beach

Amazing and exquisite white sand beach

I googled the best beach in the world and Lanikai came up. I could almost smell the salty air and feel the trade winds. So I packed up my luggage and left Chiang Mai Thailand and now I live here. 2 blocks from this incredible beach where I swim every morning. Paddle boarding, yoga, kayaking and dreaming. You will come away with a feeling of awe after being here and feel happy you are alive. No bathrooms, parking lots, or vendors. Divine.