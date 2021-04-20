Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Rosa Vintage

1711 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Website
| +1 415-668-3744
Shop for Retro Vintage at La Rosa in the Haight San Francisco California United States

Shop for Retro Vintage at La Rosa in the Haight

They say that this vintage shop is a favorite stop for retro pin-up girl Dita Von Teese when she’s in San Francisco. Need we say more?

For any man or woman with seriously nostalgic style, La Rosa Vintage Boutique on Haight Street is the place to shop, where you can find everything from a vintage Chanel clutch to classic leather pumps.

You can find less expensive pieces there, but also keep your eye out for some classic couture. The stock is well-kept and organized, so spend as much time in the shop as you’d like and you’re sure to find something good.

La Rosa is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 pm.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points