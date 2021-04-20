La Rosa Vintage
1711 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-668-3744
Shop for Retro Vintage at La Rosa in the HaightThey say that this vintage shop is a favorite stop for retro pin-up girl Dita Von Teese when she’s in San Francisco. Need we say more?
For any man or woman with seriously nostalgic style, La Rosa Vintage Boutique on Haight Street is the place to shop, where you can find everything from a vintage Chanel clutch to classic leather pumps.
You can find less expensive pieces there, but also keep your eye out for some classic couture. The stock is well-kept and organized, so spend as much time in the shop as you’d like and you’re sure to find something good.
La Rosa is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 pm.