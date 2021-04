Shop for Retro Vintage at La Rosa in the Haight

They say that this vintage shop is a favorite stop for retro pin-up girl Dita Von Teese when she’s in San Francisco . Need we say more?For any man or woman with seriously nostalgic style, La Rosa Vintage Boutique on Haight Street is the place to shop, where you can find everything from a vintage Chanel clutch to classic leather pumps.You can find less expensive pieces there, but also keep your eye out for some classic couture. The stock is well-kept and organized, so spend as much time in the shop as you’d like and you’re sure to find something good.La Rosa is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 pm.