La Palma
2884 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-647-1500
More info
Sun 8am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6pm
Handmade Tortillas in the MissionThe Mission, San Francisco’s vibrant Hispanic neighborhood, has no shortage of taquerias. Choosing one can be difficult, but if you want a trip-worthy tortilla, head to La Palma.
Located at 24th and Florida streets, La Palma is the only place in San Francisco that makes corn tortillas both by hand and with a machine. The 60-year-old takeout joint and bodega creates its masa, the thick dough for tortillas, by cooking and grinding corn in-house. As you waffle over your taco filling (there are a dozen meats to choose from), catch a glimpse of the kitchen workers who quickly form the masa into disks before throwing them on the grill. While only the tacos and quesadillas are available with the handmade tortillas, the menu also features tortas, burritos, and enchiladas.
But don’t leave just with your to-go order. Stock up on tamales, tubs of fresh guacamole, bags of tortillas, and other specialty items in La Palma’s grocery section.
Tip: If you can’t snag a spot at one of La Palma’s outdoor tables, walk to the nearby 24th and York Mini Park, where there are tables and chairs shaded by a large tree.