La Coupole

Dine in a Legendary Montparnasse Artist Hangout

In its heyday, La Couple was one of the most important gathering spots of the Roaring Twenties. Set in the Montparnasse district, where American jazz flourished, the Art Deco hotspot attracted the likes of Josephine Baker, as well as famous artists and authors like Man Ray and Simone de Beauvoir. Today, the crowd is mainly tourists, but nevertheless it remains one of the most beautiful and well-kept legendary brasseries in Paris . There is a lot of history here—including a time when women of a certain age would have an afternoon drink and seek out the company of a young escort for the night. And while those days are over, the terrace is still excellent for people-watching while enjoying a glass of Champagne. It serves a classic brasserie menu, with French favorites like grilled entrecôte steak and escargot, as well as a few twists such as lamb curry. Be sure to finish your meal with a café gourmand and you won't be disappointed!