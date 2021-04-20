La Coupole
102 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75014 Paris, France
| +33 1 43 20 14 20
Sun 8:30am - 11pm
Mon 8am - 11pm
Tue - Fri 8am - 12am
Sat 8:30am - 12am
Dine in a Legendary Montparnasse Artist HangoutIn its heyday, La Couple was one of the most important gathering spots of the Roaring Twenties. Set in the Montparnasse district, where American jazz flourished, the Art Deco hotspot attracted the likes of Josephine Baker, as well as famous artists and authors like Man Ray and Simone de Beauvoir. Today, the crowd is mainly tourists, but nevertheless it remains one of the most beautiful and well-kept legendary brasseries in Paris. There is a lot of history here—including a time when women of a certain age would have an afternoon drink and seek out the company of a young escort for the night. And while those days are over, the terrace is still excellent for people-watching while enjoying a glass of Champagne. It serves a classic brasserie menu, with French favorites like grilled entrecôte steak and escargot, as well as a few twists such as lamb curry. Be sure to finish your meal with a café gourmand and you won't be disappointed!
This famous Montparnasse brasserie draws a stylish crowd with excellent seafood, Art Deco elegance and a storied past—Sartre enjoyed dancing in the ballroom, Chagall celebrated his 97th birthday at table 73 and Mitterrand liked the lamb curry. Patti Smith played guitar on the terrace, and Henry Miller breakfasted at the bar.