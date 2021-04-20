KTA Super Stores
Visit a KTA Superstore for a real Hawaiian Food Culture ExperienceIt may sound weird to have a suggestion to visit a grocery store, but if you want to understand the local Hawaiian farmers and their products, there is no better place to do it.
KTA has been in business for five generations supporting farmers as a core part of their product set. They started by buying from farmers out the back door and have it has been the life mission of the store to support and promote the farmers on the island of Hawaii.
From the deli area that has about a dozen pokes, all different recipes from employees families passed down the years, to a bakery that does the same, everything about this store screams community.
Visit a KTA and buy your groceries, check out the bios of the local farmers and producers, pick up real made-in-Hawaii gifts (cheaper) and support the agricultural small businesses in the area.