Skradinski Buk is the name given to the series of tiers of cascades and waterfalls located in Krka National Park. The water flows from the Krka River and the volume is so great that it literally thunders as it rages, full force, over the karst landscape and lush vegetation. Ponds occupy the flat parts of the tiers. We were there on a hot summer’s day, so being in the park was a great way to cool off, though I wished I had brought a swimsuit as swimming is allowed in certain areas. The water was crystal clear. We also happened upon a picnic area where there were many happy folks sitting under the shade of trees, eating, laughing and just having a good time. Note to self. On next trip, bring food! Size wise, Krka National Park compares to a US state park so a few hours is enough. In addition to Skradinksi Buk, there are paths that wind up through the woodland and you can catch glimpses of the cascades and waterfalls as you walk along. All in all, it’s a very pretty place and a nice change of pace from the Dalmatian Coast . The best way to get to Krka National Park is via boat and we made our way there from the dock in the town of Skradin. Boats run frequently and the ride takes about 30 minutes. Skradin itself is a charming little town so take time to enjoy a stroll through it as well.