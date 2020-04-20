Keens Steakhouse 72 West 36th Street

More info Sun 5pm - 9:30pm Mon - Fri 11:45am - 10:30pm Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Keens Steakhouse Keens Steakhouse opened in 1885, and was a notable venue in the long-gone Herald Square Theater District. The two-level steakhouse, also home to the largest collection of churchwarden pipes (with 50,000 of the long-stemmed tobacco pipes mounted on the ceiling and walls), serves a very tasty cut of New York history. Surrounded by old clocks and vintage photos and working fireplaces, you can order all the favorite steakhouse essentials delivered to your white-clothed table: ice-packed platters of oysters and clams, classic Caesar salads and iceberg wedges, smoked bacon, and fantastic USDA prime-grade steaks that are all dry-aged on-site. Opt for Keen's “legendary” mutton chop and you’ll feel like you belong on the Pipe Club’s impressive membership roster along with the likes of Albert Einstein, Babe Ruth, and Theodore Roosevelt.