Set within an 82-story building in Lower Manhattan, the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown was designed by Yabu Pushelberg to feel like tranquil, residential-feeling living spaces, with a neutral palette and plenty of natural light. The hotel lies a short walk from such key sites as Battery Park, the Seaport District, TriBeCa, and the World Trade Center complex.

The 189 guest rooms feature deep soaking tubs and Maison Margiela amenities; some have private balconies. Many travelers check into this hotel for the world-class spa facilities, which include a large sun terrace and a heated 75-foot lap pool. Just off the hotel’s lobby, Wolfgang Puck’s CUT steakhouse—the California chef’s first New York City outpost—serves such delicacies as Japanese wagyu beef.