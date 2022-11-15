Apollo Theater

253 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027, USA
https://www.apollotheater.org/
26127f14336592e6c57e0c6ac2a64ece.jpg

The Apollo Theatre in Harlem, West 125th Street, one of the most famous clubs for African-American pop music, New York City, New York, USA, North America

Rolf Schulten/imageBROKER/© Rolf Schulten/imageBROKER

26127f14336592e6c57e0c6ac2a64ece.jpg

Since it first opened its doors in 1914, this celebrated Harlem concert venue has hosted some of the brightest lights of R&B, jazz, blues, gospel and soul music. In fact many stars (including Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and James Brown) got their start here, performing in the Apollo’s long-running amateur-night lineup. Performances are held daily, and happily many of them take place during the daytime. Tickets and a calendar of events are available online.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

