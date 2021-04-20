Junkee Clothing Exchange, Inc.

We're Addicted to Junkee
Thrifters, costume lovers, and antique collectors can all find something to love at Junkee Clothing Exchange, one of Reno's most charming vintage stores. You can bring your clothes to sell for store credit, or simply wander among the racks of sequined dresses, costume accessories, vintage boots, and fur coats. Don't forget to admire the creepy-cool goth-circus artwork hanging on the walls, and the elaborate chandeliers. The other half of the store is a large antique mall with individual stalls run by separate sellers. You'll find everything from vintage rhinestone jewelry to garden-party hats and World's Fair souvenirs. Prices are reasonable and they carry clothing for men and women in a wide range of sizes.