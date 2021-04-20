Jackson Place Cafe

The Perfect Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

As a corrective to overly milky and foamy cappuccinos in the "grande" age, the folks at this cafe, tucked into a Jackson Place courtyard near North Beach, will serve you this off-menu concoction if you know how to order it. With more steamed milk than a macchiato but less than a conventional cup, it's called either a "Gibraltar," for the squat glass it comes in, or an "Africano." (They grind Blue Bottle Coffee beans on site.) Now you know.