Isle of Capri Pompano Park Casino & Racing
777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
| +1 954-972-2000
More info
Sun - Thur 9am - 3am
Fri 9am - 12am
Play and Race at Isle of Capri, Pompano BeachKnown as one of the best casinos in Florida, Isle of Capri Casino in Pompano Park is a popular attraction for locals. The 157,000-square foot Las Vegas-style casino include over 1,500 slot machines and a super fun harness racing track.
There's a buffet restaurant and a deli. The second floor has two restaurants and grandstand seats for fans to watch harness racing.
The facility is smoke-free and includes live entertainment on weekends. Gaming includes digital poker and slots. Participate in one of the many tournaments and promotions scheduled throughout the month.