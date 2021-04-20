Where are you going?
Isle of Capri Pompano Park Casino & Racing

777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
| +1 954-972-2000
Play and Race at Isle of Capri, Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Florida United States

Sun - Thur 9am - 3am
Fri 9am - 12am

Known as one of the best casinos in Florida, Isle of Capri Casino in Pompano Park is a popular attraction for locals. The 157,000-square foot Las Vegas-style casino include over 1,500 slot machines and a super fun harness racing track.

There's a buffet restaurant and a deli. The second floor has two restaurants and grandstand seats for fans to watch harness racing.

The facility is smoke-free and includes live entertainment on weekends. Gaming includes digital poker and slots. Participate in one of the many tournaments and promotions scheduled throughout the month.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

