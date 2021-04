Isle of Capri Pompano Park Casino & Racing

Play and Race at Isle of Capri, Pompano Beach

Known as one of the best casinos in Florida, Isle of Capri Casino in Pompano Park is a popular attraction for locals. The 157,000-square foot Las Vegas -style casino include over 1,500 slot machines and a super fun harness racing track.There's a buffet restaurant and a deli. The second floor has two restaurants and grandstand seats for fans to watch harness racing.The facility is smoke-free and includes live entertainment on weekends. Gaming includes digital poker and slots. Participate in one of the many tournaments and promotions scheduled throughout the month.