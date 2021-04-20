Island Prime
880 Harbor Island Dr
| +1 619-298-6802
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
Fine dining with an excellent view of San Diego bayIsland Prime is one of the Cohen brother's group of restaurants and is now a new favorite of ours. The salmon was tender and served with a delicious black linguini. My husband's skirt steak was grilled just right. They have a good wine list and the service was excellent. I suggest sharing a desert, as they are quite large for just one person!
They gave us the obligatory piece of bread, or a 'popover' to start our meal. I wasn't going to eat it, but when I saw my husband crunch open the layered, flaky crust to expose a soft middle, I was intrigued. So I spread some of the jalapeno jelly butter on my piece and it was absolutely delightful! I don't have to wonder how it was made either, because our server ran us off a copy of the recipe. Apparently, if there's a dish you really like, you can ask your server to get you a copy!
Tip: They can't guarantee a window seat as they are first come, first serve. Make your reservation for 5pm sharp when they open and you will have your window seat.